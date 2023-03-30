Touted to be one of Ajay Devgn’s most ambitious projects till date, ‘Maidaan’ is the true story of an unknown hero who created history and records for India such that even 60 years later, we are not able to match upto those accomplishments in the most played sport in the world, Football.

Here’s the teaser:

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla, screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively, Music is by AR Rahman. The film is all set to release worldwide in theatres on 23rd June 2023.

Based on the golden years of Indian football, the film will see Devgn as Syed Abdul Rahim, who served as a coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963.

The sports drama has been postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Maidaan has been directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of Badhaai Ho! fame from a screenplay by Saiwyn Quadras and dialogues penned by Ritesh Shah.

Also starring Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh, the film is presented by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor.

Kapoor is also serving as the producer along with Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta. Boney Kapoor is known for producing films like Virasat, No Entry, Valimai, Wanted, Pukar, Judaai, Mr. India. He recently made his acting debut with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

