Mai, starring Sakshi Tanwar in the lead, is a revenge drama that will release on Netflix India on 15 April.

Makers of the forthcoming crime-thriller Netflix series Mai have released the official trailer.

In the first scene of the over two-minute long trailer, Sakshi Tanwar is seen as the protagonist portraying a middle-aged mother whose daughter meets with an accident after being struck down by a truck. The doctors declare that she died due to the accident. Tanwar's character Sheel, however, becomes suspicious as her daughter's death appears to be a murder to her. Consequently, like a detective, she goes on the quest to find out who killed her daughter.

Sheel takes on journey from a humble mother to a determined woman who will leave no stone unturned in her pursuit of the real culprits.

Many viewers have flooded the comments section, with a few praising Sakshi Tanwar for her outstanding performance as a mother and others highlighting the love a mother has for her child. Some have also compared it to Sridevi's 2017 film Mom.

Take a peek at the screenshots below to see some of the wonderful remarks.

Vivek Mushran, Wamiqa Gabbi, Anant Vidhaat, Raima Sen, Ankur Ratan, Prashant Narayan, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, and Seema Pahwa are among the other cast members.

Along with director Anshai Lal, and writers Amita Vyas and Tamal Kumar Sen, Atul Mongia serves as the showrunner, director, and writer. The first season of the series will be launched on Netflix India on 15 April, 2022.

Watch the trailer of Mai here

