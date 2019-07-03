Mahie Gill reveals she has a three-year-old daughter, says 'one can stay happily unmarried'

Mahie Gill, known for portraying complex characters in Hindi and Punjabi cinema, told Navbharat Times in an interview that she is a single mother to her daughter Veronica, who turns three in August.

Popular for her roles in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster films and Anurag Kashyap’s Dev D, Mahie stated that she is proud of her daughter and has no plans of getting married anytime soon. “Why do I need to get married? I am happy like this (single) and I think one can stay happily unmarried. One can have a family and kids even without a marriage. I do not think we need marriage for kids and a family. Marriage is a beautiful thing but whether or not to go for it, is a personal choice," the actress said.



She revealed that she did not reveal she has a daughter because she was never asked about it. The actress is currently in a live-in relationship with her partner, who resides in Goa. She said that Veronica lives with her and her aunt in Mumbai.

On the work front, the actress is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Family of Thakurganj. Touted as an action drama, the film also features Saurabh Shukla and Jimmy Sheirgill. Family of Thakurganj is scheduled to hit theatres on 19 July. The actress last appeared in ALTBalaji's web-series Apharan - Sabka Katega.

Post Kashyap's Dev D, Mahie also featured in Gulaal and then came Dabangg, directed by Anurag's brother Abhinav, starring Salman Khan, which she thinks "backfired big time".

