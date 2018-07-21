Mahie Gill on her Dabangg character: It backfired big time, producers started to offer me small roles

Mumbai: She made an impressive debut as an unconventional heroine in Anurag Kashyap's Dev D but actor Mahie Gill believes her decision to do a supporting role in commercial potboiler Dabangg was a wrong move.

Post Dev D, Mahie featured in Gulaal and then came Dabangg, directed by Anurag's brother Abhinav, starring Salman Khan.

"After Dev D, I had won a lot of appreciation and awards. People wanted to sign me for films. But I did Dabangg and it backfired big time. The producers started to offer me small roles. I felt very bad but I did not know what was happening. I believe in destiny a lot, I think this was meant to happen. I did regret doing the role but now I do not," Mahie told PTI.

The actress, who played Arbaaz Khan's love interest in the film, says being a part of a commercial film did not work for her. "In my case, it backfired. My career stopped at that very point. Thanks to Tigmanshu Dhulia for offering me Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster series."

Mahie revealed that she was reluctant to star in the sequel but agreed after Arbaaz, who directed the second movie, said her character was needed in the story. The actress said she has not been approached for the third installment in the franchise.

She is currently awaiting the release of the third part of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, that brought her in the limelight again.

"I am proud of this series. When we started with the first part, we did not think it will become a hit. The best about this franchise is that it is growing, the characters are the same but the story is in continuity. That is the beauty of this franchise," she said.

In the third part, Mahie's character of Madhavi Devi has become "more powerful and wicked". "Now, she has learnt politics. Also, she has all powers as Saheb goes to jail and she has taken over the whole thing," Mahie said.

Sanjay Dutt is the new addition to the hit franchise. Produced by Rahul Mittra, the film also starring Jimmy Shergill, Chitrangda Singh, Kabir Bedi, Nafisa Ali and Soha Ali Khan, is slated to release this Friday on 27 July.

