Maharshi first look: Mahesh Babu seen in typical boy-next-door avatar for his upcoming 25th film

After delivering a power-packed performance in the 2017 movie Spyder, Mahesh Babu has revealed the first look for his 25th film, titled Maharshi. The star unveiled the look on his 43rd birthday on Twitter. Many fans on social networking sites were referring to the film as 'SSMB25' owing to the fact that this would be his 25th film.

Mahesh Babu tweeted out the poster for Maharshi saying that he was 'embarking' on a new journey as the lead character Rishi.

Embarking on my new journey as RISHI.#MAHARSHI pic.twitter.com/xiAylLc2ND — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 8, 2018

The look sported by Mahesh Babu in this particular film seems to have a casual tone. In a boy-next-door avatar, Babu is seen in a simple shirt and jeans, carrying a laptop. By the get-up, it looks like he may essay the role of a regular college-goer. Casually pulling up his collar with an endearing smile, his demeanour suggests that his character is used to living life to the fullest with a devil-may-care attitude.

The teaser of the film has also been released, titled #MeetRishi. It gives a glimpse of Mahesh's Rishi as he walks down a college corridor, occasionally glancing at his classmates charmingly.

A DNA report also states that the actor will complete his first filming schedule in Dehradun, after which he will be going to Goa for the next leg of the shoot.

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 10:03 AM