'Sarkari Vari Pata was challenging given the situation of the pandemic and all the limitations it brought with it', says Mahesh Babu

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is back with his new film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, this time after a gap of more than two years. His last release was the well-received Sarileru Neekevvaru in January 2020. He speaks to Subhash K Jha about the excitement of returning to entertain his fans.

Sarkari Vari Pata is your first release since the pandemic. How difficult was it to shoot the film?

It wasn’t difficult. But it was challenging, given the situation of the pandemic and all the limitations it brought with it. But it was again a different experience from my earlier films, so another experience to cherish. I look forward to something new in every film. It came to me this time as well.

What can your fans expect from you this time that they haven't seen you do before?

It’s going to be a blast for all my fans. I promise this is something I’ve never done before, that’s all I want to say!! My last film Sarileru Neekevvaru was released before the pandemic started. It got caught in the pandemic crisis. So it feels like a new beginning for me.

This time you are paired with Keerthy Suresh for the first time. What was she like as a costar?

Keerthy is a great co-star. She’s highly professional, knows her job and is extremely comfortable to work with, an amazing actor and above all very disciplined. I believe she is excellent in her new Tamil film Saani Kaayidham.

Although she is some years your junior you two look really well matched on screen?

I think it is a fresh pairing and will work very well for the script. I agree will look good together. By the way, what’s age got to do with on-camera compatibility?

What do you do to look so young and so comfortable with all your costars?

Thanks for your kind compliments. But I work hard, eat right and exercise regularly, sleep well and above all I keep myself happy.

The last two years have been really tough on all of us. How have they treated you?

Yes, they have been tough on all of us. But my family has been my touchstone, my balance in these two years and they have helped me breeze through these hard times. I’m very blessed in that sense.

Your daughter Sitara has done a song for Sarkari Vari Pata. What are your thoughts on her stardom?

Sitara has done a lyrical video for the Penny song in the film, and people loved her cool moves. But she’s not in the movie. It was just a video appearance that my director Thaman at the time thought of, and since Siatra was so excited about doing it, my wife Namrata and I both agreed to let her do it. But right now she needs to focus on her studies. Later on, she can do whatever she and my son Gautam decide to do with their lives. We will support them in all their decisions.

But Sitara is already a star on social media?

She’s a natural. Yeah, she’s a born star. But it’s too early to say what she will end up doing when she grows up.

Everyone is talking about your project with Rajamouli. Please tell us something about it. When does it start?

Our project with Rajamouli Sir will start soon in a couple of months. You will hear about it in detail soon enough. Right now, all I can tell you is, that it will be nothing like what he or I have done before.

You have completed 23 years in Telugu cinema. What are the biggest changes you have noticed in the entertainment industry?

Our industry and craft keep evolving. And we have to be ever-changing and ever-ready to grow and adapt to new things, new ways of thinking and new technologies.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

