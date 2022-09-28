Mahesh Babu lost his mother Indira Devi today morning due to ill health. He has now shared her picture on Instagram and remembered her by captioning the post with multiple hearts.

The mortal remains of Indira Devi would be held at Padmalaya Studios from 9 am to 12 pm to pay last respects and the last rites will happen at Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills later in the day.

An official statement from Mahesh Babu’s family reads, “Smt. Ghattamaneni Indira Devi, wife of veteran actor Krishna and mother of Mahesh Babu passed away a short while ago. She had been suffering from illness for quite some time now. Her mortal remains will be kept at Padmalaya Studios for fans to visit at 9 am today and later the last rites will be performed at Maha Prasthanam.”

Mahesh Babu’s fans have expressed their grief on social media and paid tribute to Indira Devi.

Mahesh Babu is the son of yesteryear star Krishna and Indira Devi and is the fourth of the five children born to the couple.

