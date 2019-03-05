Mahesh Babu pulls of out film with Rangasthalam director Sukumar due to 'creative differences'

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu took to Twitter to announce that he is no longer collaborating with Rangasthalam director Sukumar. The duo had previously worked together in the critically acclaimed psychological thriller 1: Nenokkadine, which turned out to be a box office dud.

The actor cited creative differences as his reason to pull out of the film and wished the director good luck for his new venture.

Due to creative differences, my film with Sukumar is not happening. I wish him all the best on the announcement of his new project. Respect always for a film maker par exellence. 1 Nenokkadine will remain as a cult classic. Enjoyed every moment working on that film. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 4, 2019

All the best sir for your new film 😊👍 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 4, 2019

India Today writes that Mahesh was going to start shooting for the untitled film after wrapping up Maharshi, directed by Vamsi Paidipally. Mahesh will be seen in Arjun Reddy helmer Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next as well as another with Anil Ravipudi. He is currently completing a film with Vamsi Paidipally dubbed Mahesh 25, starring Pooja Hegde as the female lead, adds India Today. The feature marks her first-time collaboration with the Spyder actor.

Updated Date: Mar 05, 2019 11:45:21 IST