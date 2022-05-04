Mahesh Babu is gearing up for the release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which is set to hit the screens on 12 May. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh in a lead role.

The trailer of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s forthcoming release Sarkaru Vaari Paata has whipped up a frenzy among his fans for showing the actor in the prime of his youth. Mahesh Babu is actually 46 years old. In the trailer, as he fights the corrupt system and romances the 29-year old Keerthy Suresh, Mahesh looks no more than 30, and that’s the outer limit.

How does he do it? I asked him.

“What do you mean, how do I do it? I don’t do anything extraordinary to look the way I do. It is God-given. All I do is eat the correct food, sleep well, exercise moderately…never overdo anything. Staying off food and over-exerting oneself in the gym could land you in the hospital.”

Is Anil Kapoor listening?

But the one factor which Mahesh Babu places above all else is positive thinking. “I don’t speak ill of anyone and I don’t look at my colleagues as competition. I am happy with whatever God has given.”

The positive thinking has held Mahesh Babu in good stead. In Sarkaru Vaari Paata he shines with a youthful vigour that puts his juniors in Indian cinema to shame.

The trailer’s mood is split into two halves. At first, he is seen wooing Keerthy Suresh with a bashful vigour, the boyish enthusiasm of a high school boy looking forward to his first date. Strangely, she seems to be interested more in his money than his charms, and in what looks like one of their first encounters, she asks him for money to bail her out of a financial situation.

Looking moonstruck and utterly besotted, Mahesh Babu is game for whatever the lady orders. Let’s see where this goes. The pair looks fetching together.

And as he tells her diffidently at one point in the trailer, “It’s a boy thing.”

The second half of the trailer sees Mahesh Babu crossing swords with the villain played by the redoubtable Samuthirakani. All in all, the trailer is a killer. Mahesh Babu’s fans have a lot to be excited about.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

