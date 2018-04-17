Mahesh Babu is projected as a 'people's chief minister' in Bharat Ane Nanu's song Vachaadayyo Sami

Days ahead of the release of Bharat Ane Nenu, the makers give us a glimpse of 'Vachaadayyo Sami' — the film's most lively song. This move has definitely added to the hype around the film's release.

'Vachaadayyo Saami', composed by Devi Sri Prasad and rendered rather well by Kailash Kher, is a vibrant track with a plenty of rural beats. Mahesh Babu graces the song as a chief minister. The latest glimpse, hardly 60 seconds-long, has started trending already. Mahesh Babu is seen clad in a lungi and in a proper CM avatar for the first time on screen.

The actor is more of a chocolate boy than a serious nerdy CM in this song. He looks like a dream as he walks around in pure white clothing with his people making way for him. "Too cute to be a chief minister", is the first line that probably crosses anyone's mind. However, with 'Vachaadayyo Sami', the makers give us a hint of the smart and humble leader that Mahesh, as Bharat, is in this upcoming political drama.

The lit-up set is a major throwback to Khaleja's 'Piliche Pedavulapaina' though the genres of the songs are completely opposite. While 'Pilliche...' was a romantic number, 'Vachaadayyo...' is preachy and celebratory. Mahesh is seen celebrating with his people and the common men are in awe of Bharat, hinting at the people's man that he is going to be in this film. Fans are now eager to watch if the actor will break into more steps for this upbeat track, as seen in flashes of this promo.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Bharat Ane Nenu is slated to release on 20 April.

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2018 14:44 PM