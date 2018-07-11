Mahaakshay Chakraborty's mother-in-law Sheela Sharma dismisses cheating, rape charges against Mithun's son

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's son Mahaakshay, also known as Mimoh, who is out on bail in a case of rape and cheating a woman, married actress Madalsa Sharma, daughter of filmmaker Subhash and actress Sheela Sharma, on Tuesday. The couple had shared pictures from their wedding ceremony on social media.

Sheela, in a statement told Mumbai Mirror that the couple had registered for marriage on Saturday. "Both Mimoh and Madalsa are really happy, and so are the families. With everyone’s blessings, everything went off smoothly," she said. She refuted all allegations against Mimoh and his mother Yogeeta Bali.

An FIR was lodged pursuant to court's order on the complainant of a woman who alleged that Mahaakshay had cheated and raped her. She also alleged that they had physical relations for around four years after he promised her marriage. The woman also accused his mother Yogeeta of threatening her with dire consequences if she continued the relationship, reported PTI. Both Yogeeta and Mimoh got anticipatory bail from a Delhi court.

According to reports, the marriage on 7 July was cancelled due to the arrival of a police team to investigate the charges against the groom. However, Sheela said this was just a rumour, adding that the family was shocked that anyone could write such sings.

