Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Yogita Bali's interim bail rejected; Mithun's son also accused of drugging survivor

Bombay High Court on Thursday refused to grant any interim relief from arrest to Yogeeta Bali and Mahaakshay Chakraborty-Mithun Chakraborty's wife and son — in a complaint of rape and cheating filed by a woman in Delhi, as reported by the The Times of India.

Earlier this week, a district court in Rohini said that prima facie there are sufficient grounds for registration of an FIR against Mithun's wife Yogeeta Bali and their son Mahaakshay aka Mimoh.

Following the Delhi court order, Mahaakshay and Yogeeta approached the Bombay High Court seeking an interim relief from arrest till the time they approached the concerned court in Delhi. Justice Ajey Gadkari dismissed the pleas and refused to grant them any interim relief. He said the duo could approach the court concerned in Delhi for pre-arrest bail, as reported by The Times of India.

Another report by The Times of India furnished new details in the case with the lawyer of the victim claiming that his client's drink was drugged before the incident. The report quotes lawyer Ravi Soni speaking to ANI and saying, "They both knew each other for four years. Mimoh sexually harassed her and cheated her. He mixed a sedative in her drink and forced himself upon her. He then promised her of marriage which he kept postponing for all these years and in the end, refused to accept her. He even got their horoscope matched but denied her marriage later."

On being asked about Mimoh's upcoming wedding to another girl this week, Soni said, "The girl (victim) still wants to marry him but the Chakraborty family is not ready to accept her. So now, it is possible that he might get arrested in one or two days. I also got to know that they filed an anticipatory bail in the Bombay High Court which got rejected."

The complainant has alleged that Mahaakshay cheated and raped her after being in physical relation with her for around four years on the pretext of marriage. The woman also alleged that when she got pregnant, Mahaakshay gave her some medicine which led to an abortion. In her complaint, she has claimed that Bali threatened her of dire consequences if she continued the relationship.

Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 10:17 AM