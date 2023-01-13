The New Year has kicked in along with a number of festive celebrations in every corner of the nation. While North India is gearing up for Lohri and Makar Sankranti, the southern states are excited to celebrate Pongal. On the other hand, the east is no less eager to engage in the festivities of Bihu. With that being said, this time around people of Assam are excited to celebrate Magh Bihu, also known as Bhogali Bihu. Considered very auspicious, Magh Bihu is the harvest festival, which gives people an opportunity to thank the god of agriculture and ancestors for a good yield. Now, even the mention of the festival’s name Bihu makes you all imagine people dancing and singing together in a group, which is incomplete without good music. Therefore, as you are all set to celebrate Magh Bihu with great zeal, we have pulled together a list of a few popular Bihu songs that will truly liven up your celebrations. So let’s take a look at them:

Sokala Tengati



While you will find legendary Bhupen Hazarika a constant on any Bihu song list, one can’t really complain when it comes to Assamese songs. Released in 2006, Sokala Tengati in the mesmerising voice of Bhupen Hazarika will surely force you to leave your seat and perform a few steps. Courtesy of its peppy music, your body will automatically begin swaying in tune with the track.

Chokola Tengati Okole Nekhaba



An extremely popular Bihu song in the astounding voices of Khagen, Nikunjalata and Archana Mahanta, Chokola Tengati Okole Nekhaba talks about the staple food of Assam—fish, and fishing finds a strong reference as a way of life. As you will get into the song further, you will also hear the dancers complaining to the musicians about not getting to eat fish as the river waters have receded.

Dukmukalite



One of the shining stars of the state and a man of many talents, Zubeen is highly credited for taking the Bihu songs to new heights. Belonging to his 2016 Lakhimai album, Dukmukalite was sung by Zubeen in collaboration with Sushmita Barua. While the video exhibits astounding chemistry between Vivek and Sunita, the lyrics give you a peek into Assamese culture.

Dhonseng



While you know Papon well for his heart-melting Hindi romantic songs, the multi-talented musician has lent his voice to some folk songs as well. One of them is Dhonseng, which highly holds a testament to the singer’s versatility. Contrary to most of the Bihu songs, this 2019 song consists of some very fast-paced beats and eccentric lyrics. Sung by Papon, Dhonseng is composed by Anurag Pritom and Pritom Prakash, and honestly, it will be a great addition to your Bihu song list.

Sonowal Kachari



Yet another much loved Bihu track, Sonowal Kachari is sung by Chandan Dass and extremely versatile Dimpy Sonowal. In 2016, the duo belted out this celebrated Bihu song that represented the Sonowal Kachari community, which are amongst the oldest communities of Assam. The song revolves around offering tamul paan, which is betel nut and leaves, as well as pigs to the almighty on the special occasion.

