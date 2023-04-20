American singer Madison Beer recently opened up about some of the darkest experiences that she went through during her teenage days, including the ‘nude leaks’ that made her contemplate suicide. The singer, who rose to fame after one of her covers caught the attention of Justin Bieber back in 2012, is presently gearing up to release her memoir ‘The Half Of It’, where she has gone all out to reveal the ‘worst’ phase of her life. Madison shared how her nude pictures and videos were leaked by someone close to her, which further impacted her professional commitments as well as her mental health.

Madison Beer recalls ‘contemplating suicide’

As reported by People, an excerpt from her memoir, set to hit shelves on 25 April, shares details of the singer’s struggles and experiences. Noting that the risque pictures and videos, made her manager and record label drop her name, Beer revealed, “I felt like I was my own worst enemy. I retreated more and more into myself, and it was the beginning of some of the darkest years of my life, starting at age sixteen and following me into my twenties. There were many times—just like the night my nudes were leaked—that I felt so backed into a corner I thought the only way out was to end my life.”

She further went on to share how she chose to stand at the edge of the balcony “with a million thoughts running through her head” and think about suicide.

“I don’t think I would have jumped. It was more about knowing that I could—that I had a way out if it became too much. Still, I lingered there for a long while, chilled by the fact that I wasn’t all that scared of being up so high,” she added.

Beer also revealed how her family saw her in time and freaked out at her act. She was 16 at that time when she contemplated committing suicide for the first time.

Meanwhile, the singer during her recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, also spoke about the struggle stating that she was just 15 when she found out that a nude video of her leaked and was going viral. Stating that the moment was “very scary” for her, Beer added that it was “unfortunately a memory that she’ll “never be able to shake.”

