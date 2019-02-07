Madhuri Dixit on sexual harassment claims against Alok Nath: Always shocking when something like this comes out

Madhuri Dixit says she was shocked to read names of Alok Nath and filmmaker Soumik Sen, people she has previously worked with, in the #MeToo movement as she was not privy to this side of their personalities.

In the #MeToo movement, which hit Bollywood in August 2018, Nath was accused of rape by a writer-director. The actress has worked with Nath in films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Jamai Raja. Sen, who directed Madhuri in Gulaab Gang, has been accused of inappropriate behaviour by three women.

When asked if it was heart-breaking for her to see their names in the #MeToo movement, Madhuri told PTI, "It is always shocking. Because you've known them and you've not known them like that."

"It is always shocking when something like that comes out. What you've known them and what you're reading is two different people. It was so shocking."

The actor is currently gearing up for her upcoming comedy, Total Dhamaal. Directed by Indra Kumar, the comedy features Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Johnny Lever, Boman Irani, Sanjay Mishra among others. It is scheduled to release on 22 February.

Post which, she would be seen in Karan Johar's production Kalank, which features an ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Feb 07, 2019 17:49:06 IST