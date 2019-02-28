Madhuri Dixit on replacing Sridevi in Karan Johar's Kalank: Hope I can make her proud

Abhishek Varman's upcoming period drama, Kalank initially meant to include late actress Sridevi in one of the pivotal roles. However, following the veteran's untimely demise, the role was offered to Madhuri Dixit. In a recent interview, Madhuri opened up on replacing Sridevi.

Speaking about the equation she shared with the Mom actress, Madhuri said that the two had known each other for several years and shared a warm equation.

"It was difficult for everyone in the industry to wrap their heads around her sudden loss. It is still hard to accept the truth. I don't think anyone of us has still come to terms with her absence. We will always feel the void," DNA quoted Madhuri as saying.

Madhuri stated that when she was on sets of films, she took her role as any other in her career but when producer Karan Johar came to Madhuri with Sridevi's role, the former became extremely emotional. "I hope I make her proud," said Madhuri.

Kalank is slated to release on 19 April.

Updated Date: Feb 28, 2019 12:32:43 IST