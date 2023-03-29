Despite coming to an end a few years back after a successful run of 12 years, The Big Bang Theory continues to remain one of the most popular and most-watched shows on Netflix. With its outstanding laugh track and punch-by-the-minute track, the show no doubt became a quintessential sitcom as we know it. Besides all the popularity and a long fan-following, the show also gained traction for a controversy that involves none other than Bollywood actresses Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit. Fifteen years after the show first went on-air, a particular scene from an episode has now caught the attention of people and Madhuri Dixit fans are clearly not happy with it. Scroll to read more.

What did Sheldon and Raj say?

In a part of the first episode of The Big Bang Theory’s second season, Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Raj Koothrapalli (Kunal Nayyar) can be seen arguing over the superiority of Bollywood actresses Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit. While Sheldon randomly dismissed Rai by calling her a “poor man’s Madhuri Dixit”, an offended Raj gave back by saying,

“Aishwarya Rai is a goddess, by comparison, Madhuri Dixit is a leprous prostitute.”

Watch:

Anguished and upset with such comments made about a dignified and respected personality, many fans took to the comment section and lashed out at the show as well as the streaming platform Netflix asking it to remove the episode from streaming.

Check how fans reacted:

Thanks for noticing and raising a voice — Gendaamal Da Dil Kare DhoomTananana (@dhoomtananana39) March 23, 2023

Thanku for raising your voice against sexism — Samiksha Mangla (@samikshamangla9) March 22, 2023

A section of fans also mocked the Twitter user for ‘waking’ up 15 years after the episode was aired.

Legal notice for Netflix

Notably, this was initially brought to light by a political analyst and author Mithun Vijay Kumar who not only condemned such comments made against the Indian actress but also sent a legal notice to Netflix India. He has requested the streaming giant to remove the episode from the platform.

Recently, I came across an episode of the show Big Bang Theory on Netflix where Kunal Nayyar's character uses an offensive and derogatory term to refer to the legendary Bollywood actress @MadhuriDixit. As a fan of Madhuri Dixit since childhood, I was deeply disturbed by the… pic.twitter.com/pvRCKd5Ne4 — Mithun Vijay Kumar (@MVJonline) March 22, 2023

By sharing a picture of the letter, he spoke about watching the particular episode of the show recently where Kunal Nayyar’s character used an “offensive and derogatory” term to refer to the legendary Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit.

“As fan of Madhuri Dixit since childhood, I was deeply disturbed by the dialogue. I found it highly derogatory and offensive towards Indian culture and women. So I asked my lawyer to send a legal notice to Netflix, requesting that they remove the episode from their platform. It’s important to hold media companies accountable for the content they distribute, and I hope that Netflix India will take this matter seriously,” he added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.