Madhur Mittal denies sexual assault allegations, calls them ‘extremely disturbing’

Madhur Mittal asked people to “not jump to conclusions” about him through the many “one-sided reports”

Slumdog Millionaire actor Madhur Mittal has reacted to the sexual assault allegations made against him. Speaking to a national daily, the 30-year-old has denied the allegations, calling them “extremely disturbing” and “untrue”.

A first information report (FIR) was filed against Mittal on 23 February for allegedly barging into his former girlfriend’s house and assaulting her. The FIR was filed under IPC sections 354, 354A, 354B, 509, 323 at Mumbai's Khar Police station, reported Hindustan Times.

While Mittal did not give out any statement after the news, he broke his silence through a statement on Thursday. Speaking to Bombay Times, the actor, who is currently shooting in Jaipur, said that getting to “learn about things which are untrue [was] extremely disturbing”.

He stated that the stories about him, which were being circulated on WhatsApp, were “assassinating” his character. Mittal added that these messages were being forwarded in casting directors’ groups because of which he has been denied work.

“I’m the only earning member of my family since the age of seven and all these reports in the media are affecting me, my family and my career in more ways than you can imagine,” he added.

The actor then went on to urge everyone to “not jump to conclusions” about him through the many “one-sided reports” that have surfaced in the media. He reinstated his faith in the law and said that he believed the actual truth will come out eventually.

The complainant's lawyer Niranjani Shetty had earlier narrated the incident of assault that took place on 13 February. She said that when Mittal had forcefully entered the complainant’s apartment, he had not listened to her and instead gone on to assault her. Reportedly, she had been strangled 15 times, along with getting slapped, hair pulled and ears yanked.

The lawyer had called the attack sexual, mentioning how the complainant had forced himself upon her under the influence of alcohol within just a fortnight of knowing her.