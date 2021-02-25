Slumdog Millionaire actor Madhur Mittal booked for sexual assault by Khar police

Madhur Mittal has been booked for allegedly injuring and sexually assaulting his former girlfriend

Slumdog Millionaire actor Madhur Mittal has been booked for allegedly injuring and sexually assaulting his former girlfriend. Khar police, in their report, have said that the investigation is underway and no arrests have been made yet.

As per official reports, the incident took place on 13 February, two days after Mittal’s former partner severed all ties with him. Allegedly, the actor barged into the complainant's house and sexually assaulted her. According to the Times of India, a first information report (FIR) has been registered against the 30-year-old actor.

The report cites the FIR to state that Mittal has been booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for molestation, sexual harassment, and sexual assault.

The complainant's lawyer Niranjani Shetty narrated the incident of 13 February and said that Mittal was “livid” when he went to her apartment and did not give her any chance to talk. Instead, he went on to strangle her as many as 15 times, along with slapping her, pulling her hair and yanking her ears. The complaint goes on to list the injuries as the actor allegedly “punched her under the right eye, physically lifted her and assaulted her”.

Shetty has termed the attack as “sexual”, listing how the complainant has sustained “bruises and injuries all over her face, neck, chest, ribs, hands, back and ears and eyes”.

The complainant also added that Mittal had forced himself upon her under the influence of alcohol within just a fortnight of knowing her. A resident of Bandra, the complainant had met Mittal in December last year.

The complaint went on to add how Mittal had again arrived at the complainant’s building on 15 February and left only after Shetty threatened him with consequences on a call, as per a report by Free Press Journal. The portal added that their efforts of contacting the actor have proven to be futile.