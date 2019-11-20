Madhur Bhandarkar visits Lata Mangeshkar in hospital, says she is 'stable and responding positively to the treatment'

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar recently paid singer Lata Mangeshkar a visit at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai. Following his meeting with her, he took to social media to share an update on Mangeshkar's health. Bhandarkar wrote that she is stable and has been responding positively to the treatment administered.

Here is Bhandarkar's tweet

Visited the Hospital to see @mangeshkarlata didi glad to inform that she is stable and responding positively to the treatment. Thanks everyone for countless blessings & prayers for her speedy recovery 🙏 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) November 19, 2019

The 90-year-old singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on 11 November (Monday), after complaining of breathing difficulty. However, as of Tuesday, her condition was reported as 'critical' and there was also news that the singer had been put on life support. As reported earlier, her doctor, Pratit Samdani stated that she is "still on life support, her condition is slowly improving, but she is still critical."

On 15 November, an official statement was released by the singer's family: "Lata didi is stable and getting better. Request to please do not heed to needless rumours and react. Let us all collectively pray for her long life instead."

Mangeshkar has lent her voice for thousands of songs in Hindi, regional and foreign languages. She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour in 2001. Her last full album was for the late filmmaker Yash Chopra-directed 2004 film Veer Zaara.

Mangeshkar recorded her latest song this year - 'Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki', which was released on 30 March as a tribute to the Indian Army. In October, the singer joined the photo and video sharing app Instagram and garnered over 46,000 followers within a few minutes.

Meanwhile, Bhandarkar will take a masterclass at the Indian International Film Festival (IFFI) 2019 moderated by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on 21 November.

(With inputs from agencies)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 20, 2019 11:39:41 IST