Lata Mangeshkar 'is stable and getting better', claims her spokesperson: Do not heed to needless rumours

Giving fans and the general public an update on the status of singer Lata Mangeshkar's current health, her spokesperson has issued a statement requesting people not to go by unverified rumours. The statement adds that Mangeshkar is now stable and is recovering. A News18 report has carried the statement which says, "Lata didi is stable and getting better. Request to please do not heed to needless rumours and react. Let us all collectively pray for her long life instead.”

See the announcement

Statement from #LataMangeshkar's team: Lata didi is stable and getting better. Request to please do not heed to needless rumours and react. Let us all collectively pray for her long life instead. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/L3Ca0lavUc — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2019

The 90-year-old singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Monday, following a bout of breathing difficulty. As per a report in Press Trust of India, "She (Lata Mangeshkar) is showing some signs of improvement but it will take time for her to recover. She has pneumonia and chest infection. Any person suffering from it takes time to recover from it."

However, as of Tuesday, her condition was reported as 'critical' and there was also news that the singer had been put on life support. As reported earlier, her doctor, Pratit Samdani stated on Tuesday that she is "still on life support, her condition is slowly improving, but she is still critical." He added that Mangeshkar is currently suffering from pneumonia, heart problems, and chest infection. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror Dr. Samdani had said, "Unless her infection gets under control, we cannot do any procedures. She is critical. It is difficult to say anything at this moment. We are monitoring her health continuously and we are hoping she will be all right."

Mangeshkar has lent her voice for thousands of songs in Hindi, regional and foreign languages. She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour in 2001. Her last full album was for the late filmmaker Yash Chopra-directed 2004 film Veer Zaara.

Mangeshkar recorded her latest song this year - 'Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki', which was released on 30 March as a tribute to the Indian Army.

In October, the singer joined the photo and video sharing app Instagram and garnered over 46,000 followers within a few minutes.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Nov 15, 2019 09:09:41 IST