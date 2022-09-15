The producer also added, 'The Mahabharata - one of the oldest epics in India, despite being as old as time, is still relevant today for the many lessons and words of wisdom hidden within its ancient verses.'

Madhu Mantena is a producer who is well known for his knowledge of Indian audience’s psyche. While keeping up his zest of producing audience favourite content, the producer has recently announced that he will be bringing the greatest epic of Indian Entertainment industry Mahabharata on OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar. This mints for Disney+ Hotstar a new association with maverick producer Allu Aravind ‘s Allu Entertainment. And Madhu Mantena, Mythoverse studios.

Moreover, the announcement happened at D23 Expo, the ultimate Disney Fan Event held in Florida. This certainly has come as the biggest announcement of this year as the Indian audience will again be able to experience the epic mythological tale in a whole new format. While this has certainly came as association of ace producers, Allu Aravind and Madhu Mantena, they have also collaborated before for bringing yet another Indian epic live action trilogy ‘Ramayana’ which they announced in 2019 that will be made in different languages.

The show is based on one of the greatest epics out of ancient India. The Mahabharata speaks of the ultimate conflict between Dharma & Adharma manifested through the battle for succession between the Pandava & Kaurava princes.

While speaking about the same producer Madhu Mantena said, “For centuries Indian epics have captured the imagination of billions around the world. These epics are deeply woven into the very fabric of our nation. The Mahabharata – one of the oldest epics in India, despite being as old as time, is still relevant today for the many lessons and words of wisdom hidden within its ancient verses. It is said that every known emotional conflict experienced by mankind finds form in Mahabharat through its complex characters and storylines. We at Mythoverse are absolutely delighted to have this opportunity provided by Disney+ Hotstar to bring out a rendition of this great Indian epic Mahabharata and for announcing this news on a prestigious global platform at the D23 Expo.”

The D23 Fan Club Expo is when the company’s high-level studio executives, Disney CEO Bob Chapek, and Disney stars gather and tease and preview Disney’s latest slate of upcoming Star Wars, Marvel movies, Pixar, animated films, television shows and theme park attractions.

