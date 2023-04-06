Madhu Chopra on daughter Priyanka Chopra's career: 'She lost many films because she refused to do some scenes'

There is no shortcut to success. We all know that fame and fortune largely depend on hard work. The same goes for Bollywood celebrities as well. Now, we see many of them making big in the industry. Well, that because they have struggled, dealt with various obstacles on their way and reached where they are today. If we talk about Priyanka Chopra, she is a force to be reckoned with. The former Miss World, who made her Bollywood debut with The Hero, has carved a niche for herself not just in Bollywood but across the globe. Recently, her mother Madhu Chopra, who supported the actress all through her the journey, recently opened up about Priyanka’s career.

While interacting with Josh Talks, Madhu said that after winning the beauty pageant, Priyanka moved to films. But Madhu stated that Priyanka and herself, both were quite new to the industry. So, it was nothing but “blind leading the blind” in the start of Priyanka’s career. Madhu would accompany the actress for all her narrations and meetings. She also went on to share why Priyanka lost out on films. “One day we decided that she will not have any meetings, she will not go out anywhere, she will not fraternise after 7-7.30 in the evening. She stood firm on this decision. Aur fir kya nahi karegi, kya karegi, tehzeeb-tameez ke dayare ke andar, vo usne nahi kiye (She did not do what she was not comfortable with),” Madhu added.

Madhu further added, “She lost many films because she refused to do some scenes which she thought are not worth it. She should get something better.”

Madhu Chopra often makes an appearance on Priyanka Chopra’s social media. Last year, on Diwali, Priyanka shared a photo dump from their festive celebrations from Los Angeles. Apart from the actress, the pictures showed Nick Jonas, Malti Marie and Madhu Chopra.

This is how Priyanka Chopra wished Madhu Chopra on her birthday. The Citadel actress also added a special note alongside, “Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day! Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I’ve seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani.”

Priyanka Chopra is currently awaiting her next release Citadel and has been in India for promoting the web series.

