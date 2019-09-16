Made In China: Rajkummar Rao shares intriguing new poster ahead of trailer release on 18 September

After sharing a quirky motion poster of Made in China, Rajkummar Rao took to social media to reveal yet another intriguing poster for his upcoming film. The poster shows Rajkummar sprawled across a red couch while the rest of the cast looms over him. The colour red which is considered as a good omen in China shines all over the announcement. It was also revealed that the trailer will be released on 18 September.

The film also features Mouni Roy, Boman Irani, Paresh Rawal, Sumit Vyas and Gajraj Rao in significant roles.

The film is based on the life of a struggling Gujarati businessman, Raghu (Rajkummar), who embarks on a journey to China in order to make his business flourish. The hilarious journey and several experiences help the Newton actor become a successful entrepreneur. Mouni will be seen in the role of Rajkummar's wife, Rukmini.

The film has been helmed by National Award-winner Mikhil Musale, who won the best director for his 2016 drama-thriller Wrong Side Raju. Dinesh Vijan, of Hindi Medium fame, is producing the flick.

Talking about the film, producer Dinesh Vijan had said, "What I love about Made in China are the characters! You are so easily drawn to each one of them, that it makes the film more endearing. when we took the script to all four of the actors, we received an instant nod."

Made in China, originally set to hit the big screens on 15 August, will now be releasing on Diwali this year.

Rajkummar will also be seen in the horror-comedy Rooh Afza opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Meanwhile, Mouni will next star in Brahmastra.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Sep 16, 2019 12:20:58 IST