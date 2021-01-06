Madam Chief Minister trailer charts the rise of Richa Chadha's character from humble means
Richa Chadha's Madam Chief Minister is scheduled to hit theatres on 22 January
Political drama Madam Chief Minister, starring Richa Chadha, is all set to have a theatrical release on 22 January, the makers announced Monday.
The film is written and directed by Subhash Kapoor of Jolly LLB fame.
Recently, the film's trailer also released. The trailer charts the journey of Chadha's character from humble beginnings to political fame.
Check out the trailer
Madam Chief Minister, which also stars Manav Kaul and Saurabh Shukla, is produced by T-Series Films and Kangra Talkies.
T-Series also shared the first look of the film, which is set in Uttar Pradesh, on Twitter.
The poster features Chadha with a broom in her hand, alongside Kaul and Shukla, with "Untouchable, Unstoppable" as tagline.
"Presenting to you, the first look of #MadamChiefMinister, a gut shaking political drama starring Richa Chaddha, Manav Kaul and Saurabh Shukla! Out in cinemas on 22nd January! Stay tuned!" T-Series tweeted.
Chadha said the film is about an "untouchable" who braves all odds in life.
"Glad to present to you all, my new movie #MadamChiefMinister, a political drama about an ''untouchable'' who hustles and makes it big in life!" she tweeted.
Madam Chief Minister also features Akshay Oberoi and Shubhrajyoti in pivotal roles.
This would be Chadha's second theatrical release amid the coronavirus pandemic, after Shakeela which hit cinema halls last month.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna roped in for Ronnie Screwvala's thriller Mission Majnu
Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, Mission Manju is slated to go on floors in February 2021.
Balle Balle, Bhangra and deshbhakti: why the positive stereotyping of Sikhs by Bollywood should bother us
Positive stereotyping ends up otherising the community, whereas what a deeply divided India desperately needs is the representation of minorities as regular people, “one of us”.
Banita Sandhu tests positive for COVID-19 in Kolkata, admitted to private hospital
Banita Sandhu, who tested positive for COVID-19, was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after she refused to be treated at a government facility.