Mad Max: Fury Road, Animal Kingdom, The Babadook voted as 21st century's best Australian films

The adrenaline-fueled, post-apocalyptic film Mad Max: Fury Road was named the best Australian movie of the 21st century in a poll conducted by the website Flicks.com.au.

The Guardian reports 51 film critics across Australia ranked their top 10 Australian films since 2000 to determine the list of 25 best films from Down Under.

Directed by Australian George Miller, Mad Max: Fury Road stars British actor Tom Hardy as Max Rockatansky and Oscar winner Charlize Theron as female lead Furiosa. Set against a barren desert backdrop in a dystopian Australia, police officer Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) and rebel leader Furiosa battle hardened criminals from the outback. The film redefined action films with its car chases, explosions and fight scenes.

The film rebooted the original action film franchise, which began in 1979 with Mel Gibson as the titular hero.

Other films on the list included Animal Kingdom (2010), Samson and Delilah (2009), Chopper (2000) and Lantana (2001). Jennifer Kent's cult horror film The Babadook (2014) and Baz Luhrmann's musical Moulin Rouge! (2001) too featured on the list.

Here's the full list:

1. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

2. Animal Kingdom (2010)

3. Samson and Delilah (2009)

4. Chopper (2000)

5. Lantana (2001)

6. The Babadook (2014)

7. The Proposition (2005)

8. Sweet Country (2017)

9. Snowtown (2011)

10. Mystery Road (2011)

11. Moulin Rouge! (2001)

12. Ten Canoes (2006)

13. Look Both Ways (2005)

14. Hail (2011)

15. The Dressmaker (2015)

16. The Dish (2000)

17. Lion (2016)

18. The Tracker (2002)

19. Noise (2007)

20. Kenny (2006)

21. Sherpa (2015)

22. Mary and Max (2009)

23. Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

24. Wolf Creek (2005)

25. Predestination (2014)

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 18:16 PM