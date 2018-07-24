Mad Max: Two more sequels in pipeline for dystopian action franchise, confirms actor Tom Hardy

Los Angeles: Actor Tom Hardy has confirmed two more Mad Max movies are in the pipeline. The 40-year-old British actor said he is ready to ''jump on it'' as soon as the films gets the green light.

"It was always the plan to do three of them, so I think we're still waiting on being given the opportunity and the green light to go ahead on the next one. But when I engaged on that there was a plethora of material on it."

"Obviously it belongs to Warner Brothers so it would be them who green-lit it. But a lot of projects are in radial, you know you wait for something to land when it's real, and as soon as it's real we'll jump on it," Hardy told Variety.

Mad Max: Fury Road, directed by George Miller, released in 2015.

In 2017, Tom Hardy made similar comments about waiting for the next installment of the film saying, "Yeah I believe [that we're doing sequels]! I don't know when that starts, but I believe that's in the books. There's a couple of those floating around. I'm waiting for the call to come. It was so good, man," reported Esquire.

Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 15:08 PM