Netflix is gearing up for Lust Stories 2 that stars Neena Gupta, Kajol, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mrunal Thakur, and Angad Bedi in crucial roles. The promo of the show that was shared by Netflix has the actors of the sequel having a ball with the content they’ll get to play around with, especially Bhatia and Varma.

Reading the script, Varma asks, ‘Am I the face of lust?’ further adding, ‘I think I’m the face of lust.’ Tamannaah is surprised to find ‘more than a kissing’ scene. Kajol says, “You mean Love Stories 2, right?” Neena Gupta says, “I love lust!” but she is told, “Madam daadiji ka role hai” to which she replies, “So? Daadiji can’t lust or what?”

Lust Stories 2 comes with a phenomenal talent pedigree including, the 4 remarkable directors helming this anthology (Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma to Sujoy Ghosh) and a brilliant ensemble cast (Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome and Vijay Varma)

Ronnie Screwvala, RSVP on bringing to the audiences Lust Stories 2, “We are proud to bring to our audiences the second edition of our Emmy Nominated anthology, Lust Stories 2. We have seen all our films that we have done with Netflix like Mission Majnu, Lust Stories, Paava Kadhaigal, Raat Akeli Hai and Dhamaka, being recognized and loved by a global audience, making it the ideal platform for Lust Stories 2. Working with Netlfix and Ashi Dua once again on this much loved anthology made the entire process that much better and we can’t wait for our audiences to see the film”