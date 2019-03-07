Luka Chuppi box office collection: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy earns Rs 4.60 on Day 6

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy Luka Chuppi is nearing the Rs 50 crore mark at the domestic box office. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, earned Rs 5.04 crore on Tuesday (5 March) and Rs 4.60 crore on Monday, taking its total collection to Rs 49.67 crore.

Trade analysts write that the film's second week of release will determine its success at the box office.

#LukaChuppi is rock-steady on Day 6... With Week 1 closing at ₹ 53 cr+, the job is done... It’s already a success, but how big a success will be clear in Week 2... Fri 8.01 cr, Sat 10.08 cr, Sun 14.04 cr, Mon 7.90 cr, Tue 5.04 cr, Wed 4.60 cr. Total: ₹ 49.67 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 7, 2019

Luka Chuppi revolves around Kartik and Kriti's characters Vinod and Rashmi. The movie narrates the tale of how they choose to be in a live-in relationship instead of getting married, and the problems that surface after it. The movie also stars Aparshakti Khurana in a pivotal role.

Luka Chuppi has also emerged as Kartik's biggest opening so far. His previous releases, Pyaar Ka Punchanama earned Rs 92 lakhs, its sequel Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 grossed Rs 6.80 crore while the opening day collection of his last release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was Rs 6.42 crore respectively.

Updated Date: Mar 07, 2019 12:03:12 IST