Luka Chuppi box office collection: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's rom-com amasses Rs 32.13 cr in opening weekend

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy Luka Chuppi continues to soar at the box office, four days after its release on 1 March. The film accumulated over Rs 30 crore during the weekend, and currently stands at Rs 32.13 crore.

#LukaChuppi emerges a winner... Shows superb growth on Day 2 and 3... Biz doubles at many screens on Day 3... Has ₹ 30 cr+ weekend... Will remain strong today due to partial holiday [#Mahashivratri]... Fri 8.01 cr, Sat 10.08 cr, Sun 14.04 cr. Total: ₹ 32.13 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 4, 2019

According to trade analysts, Luka Chuppi is expected to earn big on Monday as well, as it is a holiday of Mahashivratri in several parts of the country. The film, which opened with Rs 8.01 crore, has shown consistent growth during the weekend, minting Rs 10.08 crore on Saturday and Rs 14.04 crore on Sunday.

Luka Chuppi has also emerged as Kartik's biggest opening so far. His previous releases Pyaar Ka Punchanama earned Rs 92 lakhs, its sequel Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 grossed Rs 6.80 crore while the opening day collection of his last release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was Rs 6.42 crore respectively.

Luka Chuppi revolves around Kartik and Kriti's characters Vinod and Rashmi. The movie narrates the tale of how they choose to be in a live-in relationship instead of getting married and the problems that surface after it. The movie also stars Aparshakti Khurana in a pivotal role. The Maddock Films production, in association with Jio Studios, is directed by Laxman Utekar.

Updated Date: Mar 04, 2019 13:03:15 IST