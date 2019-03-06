Luka Chuppi box office collection: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's film rakes in Rs 5.04 cr on Day 5

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy Luka Chuppi is slowly inching toward the Rs 45 crore mark. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, earned Rs 7.90 crore on Monday (4 March) and Rs 5.04 crore on Tuesday, taking its total collection to Rs 45.07 crore.

Trade analysts write that the film has been faring well, mainly because Day 3 was a Sunday and Day 4 was a partial holiday due to the occasion of Mahashivratri.

#LukaChuppi maintains a firm grip on Day 5... The trending is very good, considering Day 3 [Sun] and Day 4 [Mon; partial holiday] were super-strong... Fri 8.01 cr, Sat 10.08 cr, Sun 14.04 cr, Mon 7.90 cr, Tue 5.04 cr. Total: ₹ 45.07 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 6, 2019

Luka Chuppi is Kartik's biggest opening so far. His previous releases, Pyaar Ka Punchanama earned Rs 92 lakhs, its sequel Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 grossed Rs 6.80 crore while the opening day collection of his last release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was Rs 6.42 crore respectively.

The film has also become Maddock Films' third to taste success at the box office, writes Indian Express. In 2018, Stree, the horror comedy starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao was among the highest grossing films.

Luka Chuppi revolves around Kartik and Kriti's characters Vinod and Rashmi. The movie narrates the tale of how they choose to be in a live-in relationship instead of getting married, and the problems that surface after it. The movie also stars Aparshakti Khurana in a pivotal role.

