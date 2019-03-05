Luka Chuppi box office collection: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's film likely to cross Rs 50 cr in opening week

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy Luka Chuppi is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark easily by the end of the first week of release. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, earned Rs 14.04 crore on Sunday (3 March) and Rs 7.90 crore on Monday, taking its total collection to Rs 40.03 crore. The partial holiday of Mahashivratri also contributed to the earnings.

#LukaChuppi is winning hearts and wooing BO... Makes most of the partial holiday [#Mahashivratri] on Day 4... Mon is at par with Fri... Will comfortably cross ₹ 50 cr in Week 1... Fri 8.01 cr, Sat 10.08 cr, Sun 14.04 cr, Mon 7.90 cr. Total: ₹ 40.03 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 5, 2019

Luka Chuppi has also emerged as Kartik's biggest opening so far. His previous releases, Pyaar Ka Punchanama earned Rs 92 lakhs, its sequel Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 grossed Rs 6.80 crore while the opening day collection of his last release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was Rs 6.42 crore respectively.

Luka Chuppi revolves around Kartik and Kriti's characters Vinod and Rashmi. The movie narrates the tale of how they choose to be in a live-in relationship instead of getting married, and the problems that surface after it. The movie also stars Aparshakti Khurana in a pivotal role.

