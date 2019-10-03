Love, Sleep, Repeat trailer: Anshuman Malhotra, Raima Sen promise a fun ride in Zee5 comedy series

Book adaptations seem to be doing wonders for streaming platform Zee5. In addition to The Final Call (adapted from Priya Kumar’s I Will Go With You- The Flight of a Lifetime), Parchhayee – 'Ghost stories' by Ruskin Bond, and Skyfire (adapted from Aroon Raman’s book of the same name), ZEE5 is all set to stream yet another Original, based on author Anmol Rana’s Seven Days Without You.

Titled as Love, Sleep, Repeat, Zee5 released the trailer of the show on Wednesday. The web series is bankrolled by television producer Rashmi Sharma. Abhishek Dogra, who helmed Dolly Ki Doli, will direct this web series.

Starring Raima Sen and Anshuman Malhotra, the story orbits around the life of Vishwas, a naive, small-town boy who lived a sheltered life, and eventually gets a job opportunity in a metro city. The story further follows Vishwas' journey in seven days, during which he meets seven different girls who teach him a lesson that he sorely needs. Thereafter, the narrative is a roller- coaster ride packed with fun, laughter, and thrill.

Check out the trailer here

Jab small-town-boy ko milega apni life ka remote, toh kya life hogi fun ya out of control? 😟 Inspired by the bestseller 'Seven Days Without You', get ready to #LoveSleepRepeat

Subscribe now: https://t.co/8VJMErcddT pic.twitter.com/LvyRrqgESl — ZEE5 Premium (@ZEE5Premium) October 2, 2019

Anshuman, who previously worked with ZEE5 on The Final Call, says in a statement, “Love Sleep Repeat is a lighthearted, breezy story. We have been shooting the series since early this month, and the process has been fun! It is packed with situational humour and romance, which makes it the perfect binge-watch content on ZEE5.”

The web show will star an ensemble cast, including Priyal Gor, Priya Banerjee, Harshadaa Vijay, Teena Singh, and Bigg Boss-fame Puneesh Sharma among others.

Love, Sleep, Repeat is slated to stream in November on Zee5.

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2019 15:36:20 IST