List of top contestants on Love Island UK Season 8; streaming exclusively on Lionsgate Play India.

Season 8 of the acclaimed international reality series Love Island UK, which will premiere on Lionsgate Play on July 29 is all about love, dating, and relationships.

The most eligible singles will be visible on Majorca for eight weeks as they begin their quest to find love and a perfect match. As this season welcomes a fresh new batch of contestants, expect new romances, fiery intimacy, and breakups. Here's a look at the top contestants one must watch out for:

Davide Sanclimenti

A dashing 27-year-old from Rome, Italy, Davide is a business owner who lives in Manchester. A natural romantic at heart, this Italian will not shy away from showing his charm and aims to buckle up and get serious about finding someone he can spend the rest of his life with.

Gemme Owen

Fun, flirty and fiery. This 19-year-old dressage rider and business owner from Chester is sure to grab your attention as one of the youngest contestants on the show. But that doesn’t hold her back from being her honest and charismatic self. She’s loyal, protective and also stubborn. A combination that would be a great watch on the show.

Paige Thorne

She’s 24 and from Swansea, this paramedic is filled with a positive and bubbly personality. Watch Paige as she brings something different to the show with her adorable character and cooking her way to a guy’s heart.

Liam Llewellyn

A master’s student in Strength and Conditioning, Liam is a 22-year-old from New Port, South Wales. Caring and soft, he’s here to meet new people and figure out what he really likes. He believes in giving a good compliment and wears his heart on his sleeve. Sharing immense love for his family, this quick-to-fall-in-love romantic is sure to make some sparks fly on Love Island

Indiya Polack

A 23-year-old hotel waitress, this Londoner is quite the adventurous one who is always on her toes and looks forward to meeting a lover or even a friend. Positive, friendly and carefree, she prefers to meet people in person rather than on social media. Hard-to-please Indiya is definitely one you should look forward to on the show.

Tasha Ghouri

This flamboyant and wild 23-year-old from Thirsk is sure to make her mark on the show. A model and dancer, Tasha aims to find “the one” through her goofiness and sassy nature. She’s quite straightforward and believes in keeping things real. This napping queen is sure to steal your heart this season.

Andrew Le Page

Andrew is a 27-year-old real estate agent from Guernsey, living in Dubai. Cheeky, confident and a bit silly, this fiercely loyal contestant believes in not taking things too seriously and living life with a lot of laughs. A guy that you can just vibe with, look out for him in Love Island Season 8.

Watch Love Island UK Season 8; streaming exclusively on Lionsgate Play India from 29th July.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.