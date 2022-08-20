Rajjo is all set to bring up the story of a girl who goes against all the odds to achieve the unfulfilled dream of her mother to win a medal in athletics

The makers of StarPlus's upcoming TV show Rajjo has been constantly rising up the audience's excitement for the show with its amazing promos. While dragging up the rising anticipation, the makers finally dropped the first song of the show that will enclose the audience to the world of Rajjo and Arjun while capturing the beautiful romantic moments.

Rajjo is an encouraging tale that is all set to bring up the story of a girl who goes against all the odds to achieve the unfulfilled dream of her mother to win a medal in athletics.

While the audience is already excited about the show, the makers brought the first song for the audience and it has got everything that will set your romantic vibes. While the song will bring up the romantic chemistry developing between Rajjo and Arjun, it further shows how Arjun first meets Rajjo as he found her in a briefcase and then captures the cute incidents that bring them close to each other. Moreover, it would be interesting to see how the love angle between these two will bring a new twist to the show.

Rajjo will be launched on Star Plus on 22nd August 2022 at 7 pm IST.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.