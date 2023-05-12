Global Star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan’s Chemistry Will Make You ‘Love Again’.

It’s surely Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ year, month, and week, as the power icon has been in the news back-to-back. She’s made headlines for Citadel action, promotion looks, acing the Met Gala 2023 like a pro, making India proud, and now Love Again! That took a breath to say. The film is finally here, and here’s how the audience has reacted to it.

One wrote, “Just saw “Love Again” and loved it. #samheughan #PriyankaChopra #amcstonybrook.”

Another said, “I really enjoyed #LoveAgain with @SamHeughan, @PriyankaChopra, and @CelineDion. Bravo to all.”

Hailing Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan, a fan penned, “Just saw the movie Love Again. You were amazing! Priyanka and you had great chemistry, and it pulled at my heart strings! Keep doing amazing things, Sam! Cheers!”

“Just got home from seeing Love Again and thoroughly enjoyed it. I will see it again. It is definitely a rom-com. Sam is adorable. It’s amazing that Sam’s and Priyanka’s scenes with Celine were not in person. Stay for all the credits,” read a tweet.

Recommending the film, a Twitter user posted, “I just saw “LOVE AGAIN” with Sam Heughan, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, and Celine Dion! REALLY CUTE!! Go see it!”

The global icon surely knows how to seal a deal with every outing that’s caught on camera. She knows how to be the best mom off camera, the best badass agent in Citadel, and a beautiful girl next door in Love Again, followed by looking chic and glamorous at the Met Gala 2023. Priyanka is doing it all, and the best part is that she’s doing it right, making you look twice. Fans in India will be able to catch Priyanka Chopra’s latest Hollywood outing in theatres on May 12. Priyanka Chopra also has Heads of State with John Cena, followed by Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

