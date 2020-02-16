You are here:

Love Aaj Kal box office collection: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's romantic drama makes Rs 20.41 cr in two days

FP Staff

Feb 16, 2020 11:18:37 IST

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal has now made Rs 20.41 crore at the domestic box office. The romantic drama, a Valentine's Day release, opened with a decent Rs 12.40 crore, but witnessed a fall on Day 2 (Rs 8.01 crore).

Trade analysts note that the drop was witnessed in multiplexes and metropolitans, which is the film's target audience. Love Aaj Kal has also performed dismally in tier-2 cities and other regions.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in a still from Love Aaj Kal. Twitter

Business Today writes that 2009's Love Aaj Kal, which starred Khan's father Saif in the lead alongside Deepika Padukone had opened to Rs 8.02 crore. The film went on to make a total of Rs 66.56 crore. The Imitiaz Ali directorial is currently competing with Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani-starrer Malang

Love Aaj Kal has also become Aaryan's highest opener now, followed by the comedies from last year, Pati Patni Aur Woh (Rs 9.10 crore) and Luka Chuppi (Rs 8.01 crore).

Here are the box office figures

Much like the 2009 movie of the same name, this film also follows two parallel narratives "separated by decades" but find their common ground in romance. The trailer follows Aaryan as a young school boy and his crush played by newcomer Arushi Sharma. The modern day love story focuses on Khan's Zoe and Aaryan's Veer, who have a tumultuous yet passionate relationship. The film also stars Imtiaz’s Highway actor Randeep Hooda.

Love Aaj Kal is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Ali's Window Seat Films, and Reliance Entertainment.

Updated Date: Feb 16, 2020 11:18:37 IST

