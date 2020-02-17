You are here:

FP Staff

Feb 17, 2020 10:47:59 IST

Love Aaj Kal, a Valentine's Day release, made a satisfactory Rs 12.40 crore on its opening day. However, the film saw its earnings slip on Day 2 (Rs 8.01 crore) and Day 3 (Rs 8.10 crore). The current domestic box office collection of the romantic drama now stands at Rs 28.51 crore.

Trade analysts note that Love Aaj Kal's 2009 namesake had made Rs 27.86 crore in opening weekend earnings. They further note that in Kartik Aaryan's career, this film has recorded the third highest opening weekend figures after Pati Patni Aur Woh (Rs 35.94 crore) and Luka Chuppi (Rs 32.13 crore).

Love Aaj Kal box office collection: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryans film makes Rs 28.51 cr over opening weekend

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in a still from Love Aaj Kal. YouTube

The original film had received positive reviews, but the critics and audience were not kind to the new instalment. "Drowning as it is in stereotypes of millennial women and youth at large, Kartik Aaryan's awkwardness, some surprisingly hammy acting by the usually solid Randeep Hooda and tedium, the new film tragically marks a further decline in the qualitative graph of a writer-director who debuted with the sweet Socha Na Tha in 2005," wrote Firstpost critic Anna Vetticad.

Here are the latest box office numbers

Much like the 2009 film, Love Aaj Kal follows two parallel narratives "separated by decades" but find their common ground in romance. Besides Aaryan, the film has Sara Ali Khan, Arushi Sharma, and Randeep Hooda.

Love Aaj Kal is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Ali's Window Seat Films, and Reliance Entertainment.

Updated Date: Feb 17, 2020 10:47:59 IST

