Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli opens up about college admission scandal, admits she is 'poster child of white privilege'

Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli has finally spoken up about the college admission scandal that landed her parents in prison.

The 21-year-old, in an appearance of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, spoke about how the scandal was an eye-opening experience for her, adding that she realises she is the "poster child of white privilege."

“What were some of the repercussions throughout this whole situation?” asked a skeptical Adrienne Banfield Norris, mom of series host Jada Pinkett Smith. “Because you’re a beautiful young white woman who’s been born into privilege, and there would be some people that would feel like, she’ll be fine. I feel that way.”

Giannulli, who admitted to nerves but said she considered the show a safe and open space, denied that she was seeking sympathy.

“I’m not trying to victimise myself. I don’t want pity. I don’t deserve pity,” Giannulli replied to Norris. “We messed up. I just want a second chance to be like, ‘I recognise I messed up.’ And for so long I wasn’t able to talk about this because of the legalities behind it.

Giannulli also revealed that when she learnt about her parents' arrest, she never went back to the University of Southern California, where she was studying.

Full House actor Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges earlier this year. Loughlin reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, on 30 October to serve a two-month sentence. Her husband, on the other hand, has been serving his five-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution, Lompoc in Southern California since 19 November.

The couple was accused of paying $500,000 to get their two daughters Olivia Jade and sister Isabella, 22, into the University of Southern California as crew recruits even though the girls had never rowed in competitive sports.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)