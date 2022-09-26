With barely a few days left before the traditional nine-day festival of Navratri begins, people are already making their preparations for the festival. Starting from the special wardrobes, Navratri looks to planning Garba nights, people from all walks of life are quite excited about the occasion and wait for the entire year. Navratri which usually falls between October and November is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across the country. Notably, this year Navratri marks a special place as it will be after a gap of 2 years, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, that people will full-fledgedly participate in the traditional fare.

Starting from Maharashtra to Gujarat, Rajasthan as well as other states, Navratri holds significance for the people as they immerse themselves in the devotion of Goddess Durga during the nine days. While traditional puja and aartis are carried out in the morning and evening, it is followed up by large-scale Dandiya and Garba nights for consecutive nine days. During this while, people in large numbers come together and participate in the events, dancing to traditional songs.

On the other hand, some people also choose Bollywood songs. For organising such events during Navratri, huge pandals are built up across the cities and big artists including Falguni Pathak, Nilesh Thakkar, Kinjal Dave, and many others are also invited to perform.

That being said, if you are also among the ones looking forward to organising a Bollywood-themed Dandiya/Garba night during the festival, we have got you covered! Here is the list of some top-notched Bollywood hit numbers that are loved by all.

Bollywood songs for Dandiya and Garba nights

Udi Udi Jaye from Raees

Nagada Sang Dhol Baje from Ram- Leela

Dholi Taro Dhol Baje from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Shubharambh from Kai Po Che

Chogada from Loveyatri

Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi

Kamariya from Mitron

Sanedo from Made In China

Not just the songs, you can also get inspired by the looks of the Navratri nights.

This year, Navratri 2022 will start on 26 September 2022, Monday, and will further end on 4 October 2022, Tuesday, with Dussehra or Vijaya Dasami.

