The Bollywood mafias don’t want OTT are probably jealous of the OTT’s success. Though many popular actors have joined the OTT bandwagon, Salman Khan prefers to stay away from it and is happily dating co-stars half his age on the big screen. Probably he understands that he is a total misfit when it comes to the crafts of the brilliant actors on the digital platform. He said all the vulgarity, nudity, gaali galauj should stop. Well, we can smell something burning.

One of the most misogynistic actors of Bollywood, who doesn’t know how to treat women well said, “You have done it all — lovemaking, kissing and exposing in scenes. And when you enter your building, your watchman has also watched your work. I just don’t think that is right for security reasons. We don’t need to do that… You don’t need to cross the boundary. We live in India. It was way too much before, finally, it has been curbed. Now, people have started working on a lot of good and decent content.”

Salman Khan should understand that for a typical Bollywood film, you really don’t need to know how to act. In his recent interview with the press at the 68th Filmfare Awards 2023, the 57-year-old also opined that OTT content should be ‘censored.’ It is amusing to hear Salman Khan giving lectures on what to watch and what should be censored. He pointed out that the content is now easily available on the phone and hence should have a check on it. The actor further asked the media whether they would like it if a 15-16-year-old child or a girl watches abusive or vulgar content on the phone.

In the press meeting, Salman Khan mentioned how people who did not get a lot of work in the film industry got it in the Television industry. He further added that those who are not getting work in the TV industry are now getting it on OTT. He also mentioned how some people think that ‘OTT is cooler than Television’ and that he does not agree with it.

Salman Khan added that there should be censorship of the content. He said, “I think the first one to start this off was Ram Gopal Varma, one of the first few to do that kind of stuff on OTT. After that people started watching it and I just think that I don’t believe in that kind of content. I mean I have been here since 1989 and I have never done any of this kind of stuff so I just think that there should be a censor on OTT and all this vulgarity, nudity, ‘gaali galoch’ (abusive words) should stop.”

We guess Salman Khan is feeling insecure. Netizens also felt like it was a case of the pot calling the kettle black.

