Vicky Kaushal roots for friends Shlok Sharma and Shilpa Srivastava as 'Two Sisters and a Husband' makes it to the Tribeca Film Festival

Following the success of Haraamkhor, which starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi, filmmaker Shlok Sharma is back with Two Sisters and a Husband, a one-of-a-kind film. Shlok directed the film, which he co-wrote with Shilpa Srivastava and produced with his partner Navin Shetty through Fundamental Pictures.

This year, the film will have its World Premiere at the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival in New York, where it will compete in the International Narrative Competition category. Vicky Kaushal turned to social media to express her gratitude to the entire cast and crew, as well as share the new poster. He also mentioned how he is familiar with the road they have taken to make this picture.

For the unversed, Vicky, Shilpa, and Shlok were all a part of the 2012 release, Gangs of Wasseypur's crew. While Shlok Sharma was the second unit director, Shilpa Srivastava and Vicky Kaushal were assistant directors for the movie.

Vicky wrote: ‘TWO SISTERS AND A HUSBAND’- a very special film directed by @shloksharma and written by @kaalimaayee my dear friends whom I know and have learnt so much from since the day I stepped foot in this industry, is up for competition at the #TribecaFestival2022. Knowing their journey about making this film on a personal level… I couldn’t have been happier and more proud. Wishing the whole team the very best. Go for glory guys!

Shlok's debut film, Haraamkhor, received a lot of positive feedback. Meanwhile, Two Sisters and a Husband is a sensitive story about two sisters who become entangled in a twisted space, causing problems in love and marriage.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.