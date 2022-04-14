Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata is super proud of her husband playing ‘Adheera’ as KGF2 hits theatres

Sanjay Dutt returns with a bang in K.G.F: Chapter 2, where he takes on the role of 'Adheera,' Rocky's nemesis in the film!

K.G.F: Chapter 2 is a very special film in superstar Sanjay Dutt's career. While the big-ticket entertainer is already making waves in the country, with advance bookings moving at an unprecedented rate and the industry and trade already calling it a blockbuster even before its release, it is also a very special film in superstar Sanjay Dutt's career.

Having battled cancer and returning to the set like the rockstar that he is, his wife Maanayata Dutt, who has been a pillar of strength to the actor, had a special message to share before the film’s release.

She says, “The film has been a special journey for us in more ways than one. All those who have often labelled him as irresponsible, non-committed and a bad boy must watch this film to see his determination, dedication and commitment. Sanju shot this film during the most vulnerable phase of his life... our lives. He shot uncomplainingly, all those strenuous scenes with the same passion as ever. For me, he is the HERO of the film. Cool, powerful, spirited and a fighter to the very end! KGF2 belongs to Adheera! Having said that, Sanju is back with a bang, and he couldn’t have said it better himself - aa raha hoon mein!”

