American DJ Diplo, rock band The Strokes, and Indian rapper Divine enthralled the audience on the final day of the global musical festival ‘Lollapalooza‘ here on Sunday.

The Strokes performed their evergreen songs like ‘Last nite’ and ‘Take it or leave it’.

“I watched ‘Pathaan’ last night and I am very inspired”, said Julian Casablancas, the lead singer of the rock band during their time on stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lollapalooza India (@lollaindia)



Diplo was seen donning a black sweatshirt with former Miss World Aishwarya Rai’s name and pictures printed on the front. He played various hit tracks, including ‘Lean On’ and ‘Where are you now’. He also performed the Punjabi song ‘Mundian tu bach ke‘ during his 90-minute performance.

A crowd of thousands attended the musical extravaganza to hear their favourite artists at the Mahalaxmi racecourse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lollapalooza India (@lollaindia)



Indian rapper Divine got everyone grooving to his songs including numbers like ‘Mirchi’, ‘Kaam Pachees’, and ‘Baazigar’. The rapper also paid tribute to the late rapper Sidhu Moosewala by playing one of his songs.

“I am blessed to have worked with Sidhu, we won’t let the music die”, said Divine in between his performance.

K-pop star Jackson wang has been grabbing attention since the moment he landed in Mumbai on Saturday and greeted his Indian fans with ‘Namaste’. He performed some of his greatest hits like ‘Go Ghost’ and ‘Come Alive’.

The opening performance on Sunday was given by Aadya followed by Apache, Parimal Shais, and Raveena.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lollapalooza India (@lollaindia)



Bollywood celebs including actors Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Kajol, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha and Huma Qureshi cheered on their favourite artists amongst others.

The main highlights of the final day of the two-day event included performances by the US-based band ‘Cigarettes After Sex, and Indian singer and songwriter Prateek Kuhad among others.

At least 40 artists performed at the festival across four stages in two days.

The festival began on Saturday, January 28, in Mumbai. Among the highlights of the first day were 20 songs, including Radioactive, Demons, It’s Time, Bones as well as Bad Liar, by Imagine Dragons, whose lead singer Dan Reynolds hailed the warmth of the people of India as well as its food. Reynolds, who waved the Tricolour as the crowd grooved through the band’s 90-minute performance, said “this is the first of many more shows to come in India”.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.