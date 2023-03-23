The lineup of performers at the Lollapalooza 2023 festival has been revealed. A diverse lineup of musicians and bands from different genres are going to be featured in the 2023 edition of the annual American music extravaganza. Acclaimed artists like Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Karol G, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, The 1975, Lana Del Rey, and Tomorrow X Together are going to be featured in the festival. The lineup for this year also includes Noah Kahan, Fred again, Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, among many other renowned artists. The attendees of the festival will witness over 170 individual artists of bands performing for them.

The four-day event will take place in nine stages at its traditional location of Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois in the US from 3-6 August.

The official Instagram handle of Lollapalooza has posted the full lineup. You can check the lineup here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza)

Fans are able to sign up for the SMS Presale that starts today, 23 March, at lollapalooza.com for securing Four-Day General Admission at the Tier 1 price of $365. They can also register for Four-Day GA+, VIP, and Platinum Tickets. One-Day Tickets and the lineup-by-day are going to be accessible at a later date.

Among the world’s greatest celebrations of music, Lollapalooza was originally founded by Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell in 1991 as a farewell tour for his band. But later, it turned into a destination music festival that is held in numerous locations across the globe. The festival usually features multiple stages and is attended by thousands of fans from around the world. The festival is not just known for its eclectic lineup, but also its focus on the sustainability of environment and community involvement.

The festival offers a platform to the emerging artists to showcase their talent. The local community is also provided support by Lollapalooza in various ways. It is known for offering support to the local community through Lollapalooza Arts Education Fund. It is a $2.2 million donation to support education and arts in the Chicago Public Schools. Lollapalooza is supported by Bud Light, Coinbase, T-Mobile, PayPal, Hulu, Toyota, BACARDÍ, BMI, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and Lifeway Kefir.

