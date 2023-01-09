Lohri 2023: 5 Punjabi Songs to add to your playlist for this festival

Lighting a bonfire, relishing delicious food, singing traditional Punjabi folk songs, grooving to dhol beats, Lohri is finally here. Dedicated to the fire and sun god, Lohri marks the end of winter and crop harvest season. Lohri, which is celebrated on 13 January, is considered the longest night of the year. All people dressed in their festive best, Lohri resonates with a bonfire, popcorn, gajak, peanuts, and giddha. With that being said, any festival is incomplete until and unless you don’t shake a leg on the best Punjabi tracks. Therefore, we have pulled together a list of songs that shouldn’t go unmissed and will make your Lohri celebrations memorable.

Lodi



It is truly impossible to begin our list without incorporating Bollywood’s Lohri song. Belonging to one of the masterpieces by legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra’s Veer-Zaara, Lodi truly holds the essence of the festival in its video featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan, and Hema Malini. In the energetic song, all four of them can be seen shaking their legs to its euphoric beat. And this song will truly get you into a festive mood.

Bhangra Ta Sajda



If you are celebrating your Lohri with your friends then this track is a must-have on your list. Featured around four friends—Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania, Bhangra Ta Sajda belongs to the 2018 film Veere Di Wedding and is simply perfect to pull all your friends onto the dance floor.

Kala Doriya



Stunningly sung by Neha Bhasin, Kala Doriya from the 2018 movie Kaalakandi is honestly your one-stop solution for your Lohri party’s masti needs. Featuring Saif Ali Khan, Kala Doriya is originally a Punjabi folk song that is sung during a wedding and in 2018, Neha Bhasin transformed it into a trippy festive song with a modern twist, given with the help of rapper Raxstar.

Sauda Khara Khara



Any party that plays this song literally sets the mood to another level. Courtesy of Sukhbir, Diljit Dosanjh, and Dhvani Bhanushali we have an all-rounder and perfect party anthem that never fails to pull you onto the dance floor. Belonging to the 2019 film Good Newwz, Sauda Khara Khara features Diljit, Kiara Advani, and Akshay Kumar in their best dancing shoes.

Morni Banke



Well, we truly can’t miss out on this fantastic track from Ayushmann Khurrana’s blockbuster film Badhaai Ho. Just imagine the bonfire is all set and your family and friends performing the much-loved hook step of the song. Sung by Guru Randhawa and Neha Kakkar, Morni Banke features Ayushmann, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, and Gajraj Rao dancing with all their energy.

