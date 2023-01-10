The harvest festival that celebrates the passing of the winter solstice, Lohri is finally here. Welcoming longer days and the sun’s journey to the northern hemisphere, Lohri is traditionally marked in northern India on 13 January. Marking the auspicious festival of Uttarayan, Lohri is celebrated the night before Makar Sankranti, and witnesses the lighting up of a bonfire, with people toasting sesame seeds, gur, sugar candy, and rewaries on it. Well, this is not all, the day is also marked by music and dance, and honestly, the celebration is incomplete until and unless you perform a few giddha and bhangra steps. Therefore, it is high time that you must update your song list. So we have pulled together a list of a few folk songs so that you enjoy the day to the fullest.

Sunder Mundriye Ho

https://youtu.be/YcFtKuAm4Vg

Expressing gratitude to the legendary Dulla Bhatti—who saved girls sundri mundri from being trafficked, Sunder Mundriye Ho is sung by much loved Daler Mehndi. The popular energetic song is honestly a must-play at your Lohri celebrations. Daler Mehndi’s voice and the peppy beats will surely force you to shake your legs.

Massan Leya

https://youtu.be/nYhtObewKSk

Women dancing in colourful traditional ensembles around the bonfire is truly what this song signifies. In the splendid voice of Raj Ghuman, Massan Leya is another peppy Punjabi folklore, which is especially sung to welcome the newborn in the family. The song is composed by Harjessh Bittu.

Sanu De Lohri

https://youtu.be/NP24MvZBc1I

This is OG folklore that gives blessings to the newly-married while taking Lohri from them. This song signifies the joy of giving, and neighbours usually sing this song to young couples asking for sweets and gifts. Once again Punjabi folk queen Raj Ghuman spread her magic with beautiful lyrics. Calling Lohri the luckiest day that has come after a lot of prayers, the popular number calls for the entire family to perform giddha and bhangra.

Til Cholliye Ni

https://youtu.be/v-9VcUHtcLI

There is a reason why Raj Ghuman is called the folk queen. Adding yet another to her long list of songs, Raj once again gave one of the much-loved songs Til Cholliye Ni. The lyrics of this song indicate tossing til (sesame seeds), rice, and gur (jaggery) to the holy fire on this auspicious day. It revolves around seeking blessings from the elders as well as from the sun god for the newborn and their parents.

Tode Upper Toda

It won’t be wrong to say that the Lohri celebration is truly incomplete without this fun song. Tode Upper Toda is mostly sung by children when they go for Lohri to the neighbour’s place. Interestingly, the origin of this song doesn’t belong to Punjab. Tode Upper Toda originated in Jammu.

