Logic, Eminem's 'Homicide'; Kylie Minogue's 'New York City': New Music Saturdays

Another week and some more music that's been waiting to be a part of your ever-increasing playlist.

Shawn Mendes - 'If I Can't Have You'

Shawn Mendes has definitely dethroned every other male popstar there is, with his fresh music. 'I Can't Have You' is surprisingly a bop, even though Mendes sings about losing out on a lover.

Logic feat Eminem - 'Homicide'

Slim Shady joins Bobby to throw some shade at the new-wave rappers, who never write their own songs and are just not as authentic as they claim to be. The song, from Logic's next album Confessions of a Dangerous Mind will definitely excite fans of the two artistes. For me it was nothing outstanding, except for the ending which samples comedian Chris D'Elia's wacky Eminem expression.

Vampire Weekend feat Steve Lacy - 'Flower Moon'

After a six year long hiatus, the Ezra Koienig fronted Vampire Weekend released Father of the Bride. 'Flower Moon' features The Internet's guitarist Steve Lacy and emits a sort of vintage video game theme song vibe. Every song on the record, including this one feels like you're burying your head in a fluffy pillow after a hard day at work.

Kylie Minogue - 'New York City'

After the very disappointing and bland tracks Madonna released from Madame X, I think we all needed a bit of Kylie Minogue. She released 'New York City', a cute and peppy number is a throwback to the good old days of pop. It is a part of her soon to be Step Back In Time: The Definitive Collection, a compilation of her greatest hits.

Bastille - 'Joy'

The British synth-pop outfit released the second single 'Joy' from their upcoming third album Doom Days. With a backing gospel choir and an upbeat energy, this is probably the most cheerful song they have made. "Oh joy, when you call me/I was giving up, I was giving in/Joy, set my mind free/I was giving up, I was giving in/How’d you always know when I’m down?," sings Dan Smith. The band have described Dooms Day as an "apocalyptic party record". It seems to describe a night that begins at 'Quarter Past Midnight' but ends with 'Joy', the dread of waking up after a wild night.

Updated Date: May 04, 2019 18:27:37 IST

