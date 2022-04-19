Karanvir Bohra gets eliminated again from Lock Upp on getting the least audience votes.

Some contestants in Kangana Ranaut's fearless reality show Lock Upp have been warned by the jailor to be alert and play safely to sustain long in the game; one such name is Karanvir Bohra, who is evicted from the show.

Since its debut, Lock Upp has been one of the most popular series on OTT. With its surprising entries and eliminations, the show is unpredictable. Kaaranvir Bohra was ousted from the show last night after receiving fewer votes from the crowd. Ali, Payal, and Kaaranvir were each given a dare, and they had to fulfil the chores while soliciting votes from the audience. Ali received the most votes, followed by Payal and Karanvir when Jailor Karan Kundrra delivered the results.

Unfortunately, due to the audience's votes, Kaaranvir had to depart the show. Kaaranvir was eliminated unexpectedly and re-entered the competition alongside Saisha Shinde.

ALTBalaji and MX Player live-stream Lock Upp 24x7 on their respective platforms and allow audiences to interact directly with the contestants. Stay tuned to ALTBalaji & MX Player for more updates on the show.

Lock Upp started streaming live on ALTBalaji & MX Player on 27th February 2022.

