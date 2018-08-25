You are here:

Emma Watson to replace Emma Stone in Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig's Little Women adaptation

Harry Potter star Emma Watson is said to have replaced Emma Stone in Greta Gerwig's star-studded directorial venture Little Women. Emma Stone was originally in talks to be cast alongside Meryl Streep and Timothée Chalamet in the retelling of the American classic.

According to Variety, Emma Stone was unable to join the project due to scheduling conflicts. Many adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel Little Women which originally follows the March sisters — Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy — set in Civil War-era America have been made before.

It was previously adapted into a 1994 feature starring Winona Ryder, Christian Bale, Susan Sarandon and Kirsten Dunst. The most recent being BBC's miniseries Little Women aired in December last year.

Emma Watson recently starred in the billion dollar grosser Beauty and the Beast alongside Dan Stevens.

Updated Date: Aug 25, 2018 15:43 PM